Signaturefd LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $361.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.52. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.37 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.67.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

