Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 21,987 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

