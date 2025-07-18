Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 339,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,894.48. This trade represents a 28.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

