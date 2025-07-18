Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $49,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

