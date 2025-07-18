Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.55% of Floor & Decor worth $47,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,557,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,587,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after buying an additional 112,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.