Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 793,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $70,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:ALV opened at $116.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.22%.

Autoliv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

