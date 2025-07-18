Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,699 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.46% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $51,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

