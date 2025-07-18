SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 90.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

TECS stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $101.82.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

