SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000.

NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.25 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $100.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

