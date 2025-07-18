SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 47 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VCR opened at $367.68 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

