Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.