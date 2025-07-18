Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 75 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $571.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $581.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.88.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

