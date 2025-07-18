Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 118.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average is $139.91. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.29 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

