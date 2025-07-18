46,901 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 88.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 217.18%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $437,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,300.49. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

