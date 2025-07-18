Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.43 Million Position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $8,815,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.1%

IPG Photonics stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

