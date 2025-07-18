Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 740,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 474,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 312,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 58,782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135,318 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 258,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,996 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

