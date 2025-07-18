Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $254,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of MP stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

