Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

