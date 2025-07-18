Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its position in Watsco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $473.72 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.31 and a 1 year high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.31 and its 200-day moving average is $476.79.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

