Cwm LLC Raises Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 124.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,034 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $153,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADT by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after buying an additional 5,089,056 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,843,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $74,927,000 after buying an additional 523,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE ADT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.21. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. ADT’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

