Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 456 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 203.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $170.37 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $202.22. The company has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.22.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

