Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 825,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 61,533 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

