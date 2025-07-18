Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of Range Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,320,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Range Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Range Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Range Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

