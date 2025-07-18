Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 423.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Toro by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Toro by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:TTC opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

