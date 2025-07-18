Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,640 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $250.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.