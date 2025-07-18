Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

View Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:APO opened at $156.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.