Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Palomar were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 210,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,057 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,774,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 27,543.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 99,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,551,160.48. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $72,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 361 shares in the company, valued at $55,467.65. This trade represents a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock worth $3,087,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of PLMR opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.55 and a 12-month high of $175.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

