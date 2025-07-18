Dakota Wealth Management Sells 515 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in monday.com were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in monday.com by 11.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 99.1% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY opened at $289.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 295.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.65. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.01 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on shares of monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

