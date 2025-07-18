Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $945,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.