Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qualys by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.55 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $91,368.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,404.16. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,889,140.80. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.