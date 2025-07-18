The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

