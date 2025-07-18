The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,390,000 after buying an additional 317,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after buying an additional 4,426,126 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146,395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Western Union by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,626,000 after buying an additional 2,194,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,064,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,772 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

