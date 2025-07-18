SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 177,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 647,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Wedbush raised fuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

