Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $134.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COOP

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at $105,461,470.18. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.1%

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $80.35 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $119.02.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.