SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $166,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

