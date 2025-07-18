SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $256,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 106,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,466.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

