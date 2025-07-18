SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $204,000 Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 237.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,824 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 791,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 579,020 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 49.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 49,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $2.22 to $2.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $1.70 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

