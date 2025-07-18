iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 989,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,422,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

THD stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.