Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $701.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $683.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $375,278.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,225,251.04. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,013.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $105,721,208 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

