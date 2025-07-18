Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

