SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,198 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

