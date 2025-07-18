Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 192,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFLG stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $453.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.