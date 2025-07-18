SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 774 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

