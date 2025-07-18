Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 822 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 143,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EFA opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

