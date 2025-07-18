Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 523 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $72.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

