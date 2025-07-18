Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.