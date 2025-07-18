Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of FNB stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

