Raymond James Financial Analysts Give Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) a $64.00 Price Target

Raymond James Financial set a $64.00 price objective on Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Silgan has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Silgan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $42,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

