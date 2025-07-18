Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,083.62. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

