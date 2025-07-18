Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after buying an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,675,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 604,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

